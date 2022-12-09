Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener

The Yellow Jackets will open the 2023 season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will play Louisville, which Thursday introduced new coach Jeff Brohm, who was hired after Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield left to become the new coach at Cincinnati.

With the Brohm hire, Cardinals are feeling a bit of the same excitement that Jackets fans have experienced lately. Brohm played at Louisville, a quarterback, and has been a coach that Cardinals fans have pined for during his successful tenure at Purdue.