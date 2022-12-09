ajc logo
Louisville’s coaching hire adds intrigue to Georgia Tech’s season opener

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s football season opener has taken on a different level of interest.

The Yellow Jackets will open the 2023 season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will play Louisville, which Thursday introduced new coach Jeff Brohm, who was hired after Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield left to become the new coach at Cincinnati.

With the Brohm hire, Cardinals are feeling a bit of the same excitement that Jackets fans have experienced lately. Brohm played at Louisville, a quarterback, and has been a coach that Cardinals fans have pined for during his successful tenure at Purdue.

Tech fans know the feeling, many having successfully pulled for the hire of Brent Key, a former Jackets player who led the team to a 4-4 record as interim coach this season.

That makes Tech’s 2023 opener a rare meeting of first-year head coaches who also are graduates of the schools they’re coaching.

The game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be Tech’s third in a six-year agreement to play one game a year at the $1.5 billion stadium. While it will be presented as a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, it will be a home game for Tech, with the school having priority with tickets.

The game will be played Sept. 2, a Saturday on Labor Day weekend.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

