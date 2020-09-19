List of alcoholic beverages on sale at Bobby Dodd Stadium

For the first time in the history of Bobby Dodd Stadium, alcoholic beverages will be for sale throughout the premises during Georgia Tech football games. Until this point, alcohol could only be purchased in premium-seating areas.
Fans will be limited to two purchases per legal ID per transaction. Sales will end with the completion of the third quarter.
The list of drinks that will be available, with prices:
Domestic beers, $8
Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Blue Moon, Coors, Miller Lite.
Coors and Miller Lite will only be available at select portable vending stations.
Craft beers, $10
SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, Blind Pirate, Slap Fight.
Seltzers, $9
White Claw black cherry, Bud Light mango and strawberry.
Wine, $10
Red blend, pinot grigio, rosé
Sold at self-service and portable vending stations