X

List of alcoholic beverages on sale at Bobby Dodd Stadium

October 21, 2017 Atlanta - Georgia Tech fans cheer for their team during an NCAA college football game against the Wake Forest at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2017. Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest 38-24. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
October 21, 2017 Atlanta - Georgia Tech fans cheer for their team during an NCAA college football game against the Wake Forest at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2017. Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest 38-24. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 59 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For the first time in the history of Bobby Dodd Stadium, alcoholic beverages will be for sale throughout the premises during Georgia Tech football games. Until this point, alcohol could only be purchased in premium-seating areas.

Fans will be limited to two purchases per legal ID per transaction. Sales will end with the completion of the third quarter.

The list of drinks that will be available, with prices:

Domestic beers, $8

Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Blue Moon, Coors, Miller Lite.

Coors and Miller Lite will only be available at select portable vending stations.

Craft beers, $10

SweetWater 420 Extra Pale Ale, Blind Pirate, Slap Fight.

Seltzers, $9

White Claw black cherry, Bud Light mango and strawberry.

Wine, $10

Red blend, pinot grigio, rosé

Sold at self-service and portable vending stations

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.