Lineman Eli Richey withdraws commitment from Georgia Tech

Eli Richey, an offensive lineman from the state of Alabama who had committed to Georgia Tech in June has withdrawn his commitment. Richey, from Southern Academy in Greensboro, Ala., announced his decision Monday on Twitter.
“I wish them nothing but the best going forward,” Richey wrote.
Richey, listed at 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds, is a three-star prospect. He is rated the No. 62 prospect in the country at guard (247Sports Composite). Richey is the third prospect who had accepted a scholarship offer to Tech who is no longer committed. The two others are Shawn Chappell, a linebacker from Durham, N.C., and Gavin Barthiel, a linebacker from Lakeland, Fla. Coach Geoff Collins’ class of high-school commits is now at 18 with four transfers also having committed to Tech. The early signing period begins Dec. 16.