Lineman Eli Richey withdraws commitment from Georgia Tech

“I wish them nothing but the best going forward,” Richey wrote.

Richey, listed at 6-foot-5 and 291 pounds, is a three-star prospect. He is rated the No. 62 prospect in the country at guard (247Sports Composite). Richey is the third prospect who had accepted a scholarship offer to Tech who is no longer committed. The two others are Shawn Chappell, a linebacker from Durham, N.C., and Gavin Barthiel, a linebacker from Lakeland, Fla. Coach Geoff Collins’ class of high-school commits is now at 18 with four transfers also having committed to Tech. The early signing period begins Dec. 16.