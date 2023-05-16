Linebacker Paul Moala transfers to Georgia Tech from Idaho

Paul Moala, who played the 2022 season at Idaho as a grad transfer from Notre Dame, made his announcement committing to Tech on social media. Tech can use experienced depth at linebacker after All-ACC linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas finished their careers last season.

Moala, listed at 5-11-1/2 and 222 pounds, accumulated 61 tackles for the Vandals last season, tied for third on the team, and seven tackles for loss. He also had five pass breakups and four interceptions. He earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference honors and helped the Vandals reach the FCS playoffs.