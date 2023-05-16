X

Linebacker Paul Moala transfers to Georgia Tech from Idaho

Credit: Spencer Farrin

Credit: Spencer Farrin

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech’s transfer collection expanded Tuesday with a linebacker from Idaho and Notre Dame.

Paul Moala, who played the 2022 season at Idaho as a grad transfer from Notre Dame, made his announcement committing to Tech on social media. Tech can use experienced depth at linebacker after All-ACC linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas finished their careers last season.

Moala, listed at 5-11-1/2 and 222 pounds, accumulated 61 tackles for the Vandals last season, tied for third on the team, and seven tackles for loss. He also had five pass breakups and four interceptions. He earned second-team All-Big Sky Conference honors and helped the Vandals reach the FCS playoffs.

At Notre Dame, he played in 23 games over four seasons (playing in a total of four games in two of them) and made a total of 22 tackles with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. Moala’s hometown is Mishawaka, Indiana.

