Last-second loss for Georgia Tech against Wake Forest

Tech fell in a hole quickly, trailing 16-5 at the 13:17 mark. But the Jackets were undaunted and ripped off an 18-5 run to take a 23-21 lead with 7:18 left in the half on a heavily challenged layup by forward Jalon Moore. Coming off the bench, Smith triggered the reversal, starting breaks with defensive rebounds, finding teammates to finish and making jumpers.

The Jackets went into the half ahead 38-34, the second consecutive game that they took a halftime lead after failing to do so in the previous nine games (all losses). Unease ran rampant throughout the 8,566 in attendance, as the 13th-place Jackets threatened to deal out a bad loss to the home team.

The Jackets extended the lead to 50-43, leading Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes to call timeout with 13 minutes to play. From there, the Demon Deacons began to play more to their form, making a conga line to the free-throw line to catch the Jackets at 53-53 with 9:36 to play in the game.