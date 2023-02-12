Last-second loss for Georgia Tech against Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Taking aim at an upset, Georgia Tech could achieve only a well-fought defeat. Leading Wake Forest by as many as seven points in the second half and holding the lead in the final seconds, the Yellow Jackets lost 71-70 to the Demon Deacons on Saturday evening at Lawrence Joel Coliseum.
Wake Forest guard Tyree Appleby’s two free throws with 2.3 seconds left lifted the Deacons into the lead after Tech guard Deivon Smith’s end-to-end layup had given the Jackets a one-point lead with 11.8 seconds left. Tech guard Deebo Coleman’s pass to forward Ja’von Franklin couldn’t be completed, and the final horn sounded with the Jackets unable to secure possession.
Tech (9-16, 2-13 ACC) held Wake Forest six points under its season scoring average, but in the end could not produce the offense to take advantage. The Jackets shot 40.9% from the field and scored once in the final two minutes. Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6) took 24 free throws, making 19, to eight for Tech (which made all eight).
Tech arrived at Joel Coliseum aiming to build on its buzzer-beating win over Notre Dame at McCamish Pavilion a win that broke the Jackets’ nine-game losing streak. The level of difficulty ramped up considerably Saturday. Beyond being on the road, the Jackets were playing a Wake Forest team fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Wake Forest challenged Tech with one of the most efficient offenses in the ACC, second in the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage, averaging the second-most free throws in the conference (20.1 per game) and led by Appleby, the league’s leading scorer (18.7 points per game). The Demon Deacons’ free-throw volume was of particular concern to Tech coach Josh Pastner, particularly considering the Jackets started the game 14th in the league in free throws per game (14.2 per game) and ranked last in free-throw percentage (68.5%).
Wake Forest 71, Georgia Tech 70
Tech fell in a hole quickly, trailing 16-5 at the 13:17 mark. But the Jackets were undaunted and ripped off an 18-5 run to take a 23-21 lead with 7:18 left in the half on a heavily challenged layup by forward Jalon Moore. Coming off the bench, Smith triggered the reversal, starting breaks with defensive rebounds, finding teammates to finish and making jumpers.
The Jackets went into the half ahead 38-34, the second consecutive game that they took a halftime lead after failing to do so in the previous nine games (all losses). Unease ran rampant throughout the 8,566 in attendance, as the 13th-place Jackets threatened to deal out a bad loss to the home team.
The Jackets extended the lead to 50-43, leading Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes to call timeout with 13 minutes to play. From there, the Demon Deacons began to play more to their form, making a conga line to the free-throw line to catch the Jackets at 53-53 with 9:36 to play in the game.
