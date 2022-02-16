Last-place N.C. State thumps Georgia Tech

Guard Michael Devoe led Tech with 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Center Rodney Howard registered his first double-double in ACC play, 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting to go with 11 rebounds.

The Jackets shot 37.5% from the field, N.C. State’s season low in ACC play. The Wolfpack’s past four opponents had all shot better than 50%. The Jackets fell to 10-15 overall and 3-11 in the league and also replaced the Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12) in the ACC cellar. The possibility of Tech becoming the first ACC champion since Virginia in 1977 to finish the next season in last place grew larger Tuesday night.

N.C. State 76, Georgia Tech 61

In recent weeks, the Jackets have steadily added losses, but shown glimpses of progress, such as the development of guards Deebo Coleman and Deivon Smith and the turnover generation of the defense. They held a 14-point lead at Miami last week before losing and defeated Clemson Feb. 5 at home in part by forcing 18 turnovers. The results have prompted Pastner to assert that the team was getting better despite the losses.

That progress may yet reveal itself again over the Jackets’ final six regular-season games, starting with a Saturday road game at Pittsburgh. But it was a difficult pitch to sell Tuesday.