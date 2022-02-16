Last-place N.C. State thumps Georgia Tech

There was little sign of a team getting better or close to turning the corner Tuesday night. The belief and hopes of Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner that his team could still finish the season strongly were, at the least, delayed by one more game as Tech absorbed one of the more humbling losses of Pastner’s six-year tenure, a 76-61 loss to N.C. State at McCamish Pavilion.
As deep as ACC history runs, there may not be an instance of a team breaking a six-game losing streak and climbing out of last place by drubbing a league opponent as thoroughly as the Wolfpack did to the Jackets Tuesday night. The final 15-point margin does not properly communicate the degree to which N.C. State controlled the game.
N.C. State led 10-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, then 19-4 by the 13:23 mark and 28-8 three minutes later. So ineffective was Tech’s defense, allowing wide-open 3-pointers and not challenging drives to the basket that Pastner used two of his four timeouts less than seven minutes into the game, desperate to find a button to press to get his team going.
The Jackets were down 51-25 at the half, having allowed the Wolfpack to make eight of 14 3-point tries and to shoot 59.4% from the field overall (19-for-32). It was the most points the beleaguered Wolfpack had scored in a half all season and their largest lead too (at least until the second half began, when the margin peaked at 30 points).
What it means: The Jackets are now last in the ACC standings.
The Jackets, who had fallen behind by 17 to Virginia on Saturday but closed the gap to two points in the second half before falling, had no such revival in them on Tuesday against a team that entered the game last in the ACC in scoring defense and field-goal percentage defense in league play.
Guard Michael Devoe led Tech with 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Center Rodney Howard registered his first double-double in ACC play, 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting to go with 11 rebounds.
The Jackets shot 37.5% from the field, N.C. State’s season low in ACC play. The Wolfpack’s past four opponents had all shot better than 50%. The Jackets fell to 10-15 overall and 3-11 in the league and also replaced the Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12) in the ACC cellar. The possibility of Tech becoming the first ACC champion since Virginia in 1977 to finish the next season in last place grew larger Tuesday night.
N.C. State 76, Georgia Tech 61
In recent weeks, the Jackets have steadily added losses, but shown glimpses of progress, such as the development of guards Deebo Coleman and Deivon Smith and the turnover generation of the defense. They held a 14-point lead at Miami last week before losing and defeated Clemson Feb. 5 at home in part by forcing 18 turnovers. The results have prompted Pastner to assert that the team was getting better despite the losses.
That progress may yet reveal itself again over the Jackets’ final six regular-season games, starting with a Saturday road game at Pittsburgh. But it was a difficult pitch to sell Tuesday.
