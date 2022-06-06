Lassiter’s Ethan Mackenny becomes Georgia Tech’s first 2023 commitment

Mackenny, listed at 6-foot-4 and 277 pounds, selected Tech over a number of scholarship offers from ACC and SEC schools including North Carolina, Pitt, Missouri and Mississippi State. Until Mackenny’s decision, Tech had not received any commitments for the 2023 class, the only ACC team in that position. Mackenny is three-star prospect rated the No. 78 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports Composite.

Mackenny was one of six prospects to make official visits to Tech this past weekend.