Lassiter’s Ethan Mackenny becomes Georgia Tech’s first 2023 commitment

March 17, 2022 Atlanta - Offense players run onto the football field during the 2022 Spring Game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, March 17, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Georgia Tech has its first commitment for the 2023 signing class. Lassiter High offensive tackle Ethan Mackenny, who made his official visit to Tech this past weekend, announced his commitment to accept a place in the signing class on Sunday evening.

Mackenny, listed at 6-foot-4 and 277 pounds, selected Tech over a number of scholarship offers from ACC and SEC schools including North Carolina, Pitt, Missouri and Mississippi State. Until Mackenny’s decision, Tech had not received any commitments for the 2023 class, the only ACC team in that position. Mackenny is three-star prospect rated the No. 78 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports Composite.

Mackenny was one of six prospects to make official visits to Tech this past weekend.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

