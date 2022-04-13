Lacking key hits, Georgia Tech loses to Georgia State

“Fourth inning, just a bad inning,” Hall said. “I thought from that point on, Sammy Crawford, Dawson Brown, (Aeden) Finateri threw the ball really well, and then we couldn’t get big hits.”

Tech shortstop Chandler Simpson was 2-for-4, which nudged his batting average from .4938 to .4941 and extended his hitting streak to eight games. Designated hitter Tim Borden and center fielder Colin Hall both homered. Borden has a hit in 19 of the past 20 games.

The Panthers won their eighth in a row in a stunning turnaround season. Not counting the canceled season of 2020, Georgia State had posted five consecutive losing seasons before this year, including 18-37 in 2021 when the Panthers played 20 games against power-conference opponents. Coach Brad Stromdahl, in his third season, has the Panthers in first place in the Sun Belt Conference at 10-2.

Tech will next go to North Carolina for a three-game series starting Friday.

