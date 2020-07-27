Kyle Sturdivant receives immediate-eligibility waiver from NCAA

“We’re excited to have Kyle in our program and thankful that the NCAA has allowed him the opportunity to play immediately,” Tech coach Josh Pastner said in a statement.

Sturdivant played in 21 games for the Trojans last season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game. Sturdivant, 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, was a three-star prospect ranked the No. 143 prospect in his class and No. 7 in the state (247Sports Composite).