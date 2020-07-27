Kyle Sturdivant receives immediate-eligibility waiver from NCAA

Transfer guard Kyle Sturdivant will be able to play in the coming season for Georgia Tech, having been granted an immediate-eligibility waiver by the NCAA. Tech announced the decision Monday. The Norcross High graduate, who transferred from USC, has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He did not play for the Trojans after the death of his father Feb. 8.
“We’re excited to have Kyle in our program and thankful that the NCAA has allowed him the opportunity to play immediately,” Tech coach Josh Pastner said in a statement.
Sturdivant played in 21 games for the Trojans last season, averaging 2.0 points, 1.2 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game. Sturdivant, 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, was a three-star prospect ranked the No. 143 prospect in his class and No. 7 in the state (247Sports Composite).
Sturdivant could join a guard rotation of Jose Alvarado, Michael Devoe, Bubba Parham and Jordan Usher and possibly incoming freshman Tristan Maxwell. Sturdivant has enrolled at Tech for the summer term and has been taking part in offseason training sessions with the Yellow Jackets.