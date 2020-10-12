Kickoff, TV outlet announced for Georgia Tech-Boston College

It will be the first time this season that the Yellow Jackets will play on the ESPN-owned cable station now in its second year. Tech will be playing at Boston College’s Alumni Stadium for the first time since 2008. The last time that the Jackets were scheduled to play at Boston College, in 2016, the game was played in Dublin, Ireland.

As has been the case throughout the season at Boston College, fans will not be permitted to attend the game due to COVID-19 restrictions.