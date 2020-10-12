X

Kickoff, TV outlet announced for Georgia Tech-Boston College

October 9, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's running back Jamious Griffin (22) dives into the endzone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, October 9, 2020. Georgia Tech's won 46-27 over the Louisville. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 1 hour ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s Oct. 24 game at Boston College will be played at 4 p.m. and broadcast on the ACC Network. The ACC made the announcement Monday.

It will be the first time this season that the Yellow Jackets will play on the ESPN-owned cable station now in its second year. Tech will be playing at Boston College’s Alumni Stadium for the first time since 2008. The last time that the Jackets were scheduled to play at Boston College, in 2016, the game was played in Dublin, Ireland.

As has been the case throughout the season at Boston College, fans will not be permitted to attend the game due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.