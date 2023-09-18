Kickoff time set for Georgia Tech’s home game against Bowling Green

BreakingNews
Atlanta Public Schools to start ticketing drivers who speed in safety zones

The kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s final home game of September has been announced.

The Yellow Jackets (1-2) will host Bowling Green State at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. The matchup will be televised by the ACC Network, the league announced Monday.

Tech has faced BGSU once before, winning 63-17 in September of 2017. The Falcons, who host Ohio on Saturday, are currently 1-2 with losses to Liberty and Michigan and a win over Eastern Illinois.

Bowling Green will receive a total sum of $1.1 million for the game, $550,000 was to be paid Feb. 15 and $550,000 which is to be paid Feb. 15, 2024, according to the Oct. 2, 2019, signed contract obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bowling Green went 6-7 in 2022 and lost to New Mexico State in the Quick Lane Bowl. Tech’s previous matchup with the Falcons is its only game against a team out of the Mid-American Conference in program history.

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: AP

