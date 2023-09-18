Kickoff time set for Georgia Tech’s home game against Bowling Green

The kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s final home game of September has been announced.

The Yellow Jackets (1-2) will host Bowling Green State at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. The matchup will be televised by the ACC Network, the league announced Monday.

Tech has faced BGSU once before, winning 63-17 in September of 2017. The Falcons, who host Ohio on Saturday, are currently 1-2 with losses to Liberty and Michigan and a win over Eastern Illinois.

Bowling Green will receive a total sum of $1.1 million for the game, $550,000 was to be paid Feb. 15 and $550,000 which is to be paid Feb. 15, 2024, according to the Oct. 2, 2019, signed contract obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bowling Green went 6-7 in 2022 and lost to New Mexico State in the Quick Lane Bowl. Tech’s previous matchup with the Falcons is its only game against a team out of the Mid-American Conference in program history.