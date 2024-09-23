Kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup with Duke announced

The kickoff for Georgia Tech’s next home game has been confirmed.

Tech will host Duke at 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, the ACC announced Monday. That will be the second 8 p.m. kickoff for Tech so far this season.

The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2 ACC) are off this week after a 31-19 loss at No. 19 Louisville. A defensive touchdown and blocked field goal returned for a touchdown were too much for Tech to overcome.