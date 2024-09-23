Breaking: 1 dead, another injured in shooting at SW Atlanta grocery store
Georgia Tech

Kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s matchup with Duke announced

Georgia Tech interim head coach Brent Key is seen after the Jackets beat Duke 23-20 in overtime Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC)

By
1 hour ago

The kickoff for Georgia Tech’s next home game has been confirmed.

Tech will host Duke at 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, the ACC announced Monday. That will be the second 8 p.m. kickoff for Tech so far this season.

The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2 ACC) are off this week after a 31-19 loss at No. 19 Louisville. A defensive touchdown and blocked field goal returned for a touchdown were too much for Tech to overcome.

Duke (4-0) has wins over Elon, Northwestern, Connecticut and Middle Tennessee, respectively. The Blue Devils and first year coach Manny Diaz host rival North Carolina (3-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tech leads the all-time series with Duke 54-35-1 and has won three in a row dating to 2019. The Jackets are 31-14-1 at home against the Blue Devils and have wo two straight at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

