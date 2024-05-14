Georgia Tech

Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s season opener Week Zero in Ireland

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key huddles with players after the Spring White and Gold game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field In Atlanta on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key huddles with players after the Spring White and Gold game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field In Atlanta on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
34 minutes ago

A kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s season-opening game in Dublin, Ireland, was announced Tuesday morning.

The Yellow Jackets will face ACC-rival Florida State at noon EDT (5 p.m. Dublin time) Aug. 24 in a game televised live by ESPN and preceded by ESPN’s “College GameDay,” the ACC announced Tuesday. The matchup is dubbed the Aer Lingus College Football Classic and is scheduled to be played at Aviva Stadium.

Tech, coming off a 7-6 season and win at the Gasparilla Bowl, will be playing FSU for only the third time since 2015. The Aug. 24 start date is the earliest the Jackets have begun a season in program history.

Florida State is fresh off a 13-1 campaign in which it won the ACC championship, was omitted from the four-team College Football Playoff and lost to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Tech and FSU have met 27 times before, with the Jackets last winning in 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

