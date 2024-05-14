Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s season opener Week Zero in Ireland

A kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s season-opening game in Dublin, Ireland, was announced Tuesday morning.

The Yellow Jackets will face ACC-rival Florida State at noon EDT (5 p.m. Dublin time) Aug. 24 in a game televised live by ESPN and preceded by ESPN’s “College GameDay,” the ACC announced Tuesday. The matchup is dubbed the Aer Lingus College Football Classic and is scheduled to be played at Aviva Stadium.

Tech, coming off a 7-6 season and win at the Gasparilla Bowl, will be playing FSU for only the third time since 2015. The Aug. 24 start date is the earliest the Jackets have begun a season in program history.