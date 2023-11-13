Kickoff time announced for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

The ACC announced Monday that the Nov. 25 matchup between Georgia Tech and Georgia is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. that day at Bobby Dodd Stadium. It will be the 117th meeting between the archrivals who first played in 1893 and this year’s edition will be televised by ABC.

Tech (5-5, 4-3 ACC) first has to finish out its conference slate at 8 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Syracuse (5-5, 1-5 ACC). The Jackets need a win to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018 and to have a winning ACC record for the first time since that same season.

Georgia, ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and No. 1 by The Associated Press, is 10-0 and has won 27 games in a row going into Saturday’s trip to Knoxville, Tenn., to face Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC).

The Bulldogs have beaten the Jackets five times in a row. Tech’s last win in the series was in 2016 and its last win against UGA at home was in 1999, a stretch of 11 consecutive defeats.

Pregame festivities that day at Bobby Dodd Stadium will include a performance by Ludacris. Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, is an Atlanta resident and graduate of Banneker High School. He will take the stage on North Avenue in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Tech’s traditional game-day arrival, as part of Helluva Block Party.

Yellow Jacket Alley will take place two-and-a-half hours before kickoff. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is closed temporarily to traffic on Tech game days to accommodate Helluva Block Party.