Kickoff, broadcast set for Georgia Tech’s trip to Clemson

Tech will face Clemson at noon Saturday. That game will be televised by ABC.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 and 4-2 in ACC play after Saturday’s win at Virginia. Clemson is also 5-4, but 2-4 in conference games. The Tigers broke a two-game losing streak by beating No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Tech and Clemson will be meeting for the 88th time in a rivalry that dates to 1898. The Jackets have lost eight in a row overall and seven straight at Clemson having last won at Memorial Stadium in 2008.