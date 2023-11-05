Kickoff, broadcast set for Georgia Tech’s trip to Clemson

The ACC has announced the time and TV network for Georgia Tech’s final road game of the season.
Tech will face Clemson at noon Saturday. That game will be televised by ABC.
The Yellow Jackets are 5-4 and 4-2 in ACC play after Saturday’s win at Virginia. Clemson is also 5-4, but 2-4 in conference games. The Tigers broke a two-game losing streak by beating No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday.
Tech and Clemson will be meeting for the 88th time in a rivalry that dates to 1898. The Jackets have lost eight in a row overall and seven straight at Clemson having last won at Memorial Stadium in 2008.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
The Latest