Key series win for Georgia Tech over Duke

Tech was No. 57 in RPI going into the weekend. The Jackets improved to No. 45 as of Sunday evening, according to warrennolan.com.

The Jackets have won their past three series (over Gardner-Webb, Pitt and now Duke) and nine of their past 12 games.

The Jackets withstood injuries Sunday to right fielder Stephen Reid and third baseman Drew Compton, two key lineup cogs. The biggest hit of the game was provided by left fielder Angelo DiSpigna (a three-run home run in the top of the first, his 14th home run of the season). Second baseman Kristian Campbell was 4-for-5 with one run and one RBI.

On top of that, “Kristian Campbell made three tremendous plays to save us runs, quite honestly,” Hall said. “Couldn’t be more proud of the way he played defense (Sunday).”

Tech will finish the regular season this week with a game at Mercer on Tuesday and a three-game home series Thursday-Saturday against top-15 Virginia, another team the Jackets may need to earn a series win against to secure what would be their fourth consecutive NCAA bid.