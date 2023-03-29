BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Starbucks CEO testifies before Senate on allegation of union-busting practices
X

Kevin Sherrer sees Nick Saban’s influence on Brent Key

Credit: Danny Karnik

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

After spending three years coaching at Alabama on the staff of coach Nick Saban, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key absorbed plenty from Saban that he has incorporated in his first head-coaching job.

After the first day of spring practice, Key said he had incorporated the flow of practice – “what drill went to the next drill, how it progressed,” he said – from Saban and former Tech coach George O’Leary. Last fall, after the Yellow Jackets’ loss to Virginia, he shared a piece of Saban wisdom – “You can never waste a failure.”

ExploreGeorgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear

New linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer was on Saban’s staff 2010-12 as director of player development. He sees the similarities with Saban and, while he is judging only by what he has learned and heard (having never been on an O’Leary staff) with O’Leary also.

“I think practice structure – making sure that the reps are certain ways, the practice flows in a certain way – (is similar),” Sherrer said.

Other elements of practice have elements of Saban’s methods, according to Sherrer, as Key leads his team through his first spring practice.

“Right now, they’re just learning how to practice,” Sherrer said. “What we mean by that is practice from the beginning to the end of the play, run on and off the field the proper way. Don’t knock guys to the ground to keep injuries down. All of those type deals. But it’s going to make them a better player.”

Not everything is the same.

“The one thing I can say that’s different is (Key) is probably a little more diplomatic in his approach to say, ‘Here’s how I want it done’ than coach Saban probably is,” Sherrer said. “Just from a standpoint of, (Saban) doesn’t have time to explain. Just get it done.”

ExploreOnce again, Georgia Tech tight ends seeking larger role in passing game

This is the fourth consecutive job for Sherrer in which he is on the staff for the first full season of a first-time head coach (following Kirby Smart at Georgia, Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee and Joe Judge with the New York Giants).

“The first year, every day is a new day until you get to the first day of the second year,” he said. “And not only that way for the players, it’s that way for the coaches, it’s that way for coach Key, who’s a first-time head coach. Even though he has all of these visions of what went on, sometimes things may not be aligned that way, and it takes a little longer. But that first year is always the toughest one. And then next year, not saying it’ll be easy, but everything should be streamlined to the point where, (you can say), ‘OK, this is what he expects.’”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Arthur Blank unhappy Falcons organization was graded poorly by NFL players13h ago

Credit: Gail Burton

Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s thoughts on Lamar Jackson, Desmond Ridder
14h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear
15h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons agree to terms with wide receiver Scotty Miller
13h ago

Credit: AP

Falcons agree to terms with wide receiver Scotty Miller
13h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Once again, Georgia Tech tight ends seeking larger role in passing game
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear
15h ago
Once again, Georgia Tech tight ends seeking larger role in passing game
19h ago
ACC honors Jake DeLeo after dominance vs. Clemson
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top