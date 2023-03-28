Georgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear

It is a setback for the Westlake High grad, who suffered an ACL tear in 2021 during the second preseason practice of his freshman year. It could not be confirmed whether the injury was to the same knee. The Yellow Jackets are in their second week of spring practice.

Blackburn returned in 2022 and played in seven games, making five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. The score was memorable, a 37-yard scoring reception against Duke in which he sprinted straight down the west sideline of Bobby Dodd Stadium and ran under an arcing pass from quarterback Jeff Sims, turning back to the ball to make an acrobatic catch in the end zone.