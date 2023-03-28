X

Georgia Tech receiver Leo Blackburn out after ACL tear

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Delaying the fulfillment of considerable promise, Georgia Tech wide receiver Leo Blackburn has suffered a torn ACL and faces long odds to be able to play this fall. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the injury Tuesday, first reported by The Crowded Booth.

It is a setback for the Westlake High grad, who suffered an ACL tear in 2021 during the second preseason practice of his freshman year. It could not be confirmed whether the injury was to the same knee. The Yellow Jackets are in their second week of spring practice.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Jackets

Blackburn returned in 2022 and played in seven games, making five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. The score was memorable, a 37-yard scoring reception against Duke in which he sprinted straight down the west sideline of Bobby Dodd Stadium and ran under an arcing pass from quarterback Jeff Sims, turning back to the ball to make an acrobatic catch in the end zone.

Even before Blackburn’s injury, the wide receiver position group was perhaps the least experienced on the roster, as leading receiver Nate McCollum transferred and Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins both completed their eligibility. Of the 134 receptions made by Tech receivers last season, 106 were made by players no longer on the roster.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Top five storylines for 2023 Atlanta Braves8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Kyle Pitts: ‘He played a little banged up’
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Q&A: Braves pitcher Spencer Strider
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

‘Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch’ inspired by Georgia DB’s hit vs. Ohio State
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

‘Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch’ inspired by Georgia DB’s hit vs. Ohio State
7h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Once again, Georgia Tech tight ends seeking larger role in passing game
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Once again, Georgia Tech tight ends seeking larger role in passing game
5h ago
ACC honors Jake DeLeo after dominance vs. Clemson
12h ago
Benefit of new LB coach Kevin Sherrer ‘hard to measure’
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2023
12h ago
How many meals? Atlanta Community Food Bank marks a big milestone
10h ago
Hope still abides in tight-knit West Point area after another severe storm
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top