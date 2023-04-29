Keion White is Georgia Tech’s sole draftee as others seek undrafted deals

Georgia Tech finished the NFL draft with one player selected, with several players in pursuit of undrafted free-agent contracts after the draft ended Saturday evening.
Defensive end Keion White was the sole former Yellow Jackets player – not counting running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama and was taken 12th overall by the Detroit Lions – with other draft hopefuls going unselected among the 259 picks in the seven-round draft. White was selected by the New England Patriots on Friday night in the second round with the 46th overall pick.
Linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, wide receivers E.J. Jenkins and Malachi Carter and running back Hassan Hall figured to be in position to sign in the hours after the draft.
White’s selection made it four years in a row that Tech has had a player drafted. Also, in the past seven drafts, including this year, Tech has had one or no players selected six times. A total of 31 players were drafted from ACC schools this year, an average of 2.2 per team. Seven teams had multiple players selected, led by Clemson and Pittsburgh with six each.
