X

Keion White is Georgia Tech’s sole draftee as others seek undrafted deals

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech finished the NFL draft with one player selected, with several players in pursuit of undrafted free-agent contracts after the draft ended Saturday evening.

Defensive end Keion White was the sole former Yellow Jackets player – not counting running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama and was taken 12th overall by the Detroit Lions – with other draft hopefuls going unselected among the 259 picks in the seven-round draft. White was selected by the New England Patriots on Friday night in the second round with the 46th overall pick.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, wide receivers E.J. Jenkins and Malachi Carter and running back Hassan Hall figured to be in position to sign in the hours after the draft.

White’s selection made it four years in a row that Tech has had a player drafted. Also, in the past seven drafts, including this year, Tech has had one or no players selected six times. A total of 31 players were drafted from ACC schools this year, an average of 2.2 per team. Seven teams had multiple players selected, led by Clemson and Pittsburgh with six each.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Confederate heritage group at Stone Mountain faces protesters again3h ago

Credit: CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Potential writers strike is already slowing Georgia TV and film production

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, basketball legend, dies at 74
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Higher ed official: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
13h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett’s selection the highlight for Georgia on Saturday at the NFL draft
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech’s Keion White now a New England Patriot: ‘A really good fit’
21h ago
Georgia Tech’s Keion White selected with 46th pick in NFL draft
Impactful loss for Georgia Tech as Akelo Stone enters transfer portal
Featured

Credit: Chatham County

‘Gator’ Rivers, Savannah commissioner, former Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 74
3h ago
Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top