Keion White is Georgia Tech’s sole draftee as others seek undrafted deals

Defensive end Keion White was the sole former Yellow Jackets player – not counting running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who transferred to Alabama and was taken 12th overall by the Detroit Lions – with other draft hopefuls going unselected among the 259 picks in the seven-round draft. White was selected by the New England Patriots on Friday night in the second round with the 46th overall pick.

Linebackers Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas, wide receivers E.J. Jenkins and Malachi Carter and running back Hassan Hall figured to be in position to sign in the hours after the draft.