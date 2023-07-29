Keion White gone, but plenty of production back on Georgia Tech defensive front

This is the seventh in a nine-part position-by-position series analyzing the Georgia Tech roster continuing with a look at Yellow Jackets along the defensive line. Players report for preseason practice July 31, and the first practice is Aug. 1.

Much of the narrative swirling around the Georgia Tech defensive line this preseason will pertain to the loss to Keion White. White, the No. 46 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, had 54 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks in one of the better individual defensive seasons for a Yellow Jacket in a long time.

But even with White’s production gone, Tech could have a sneaky-good line given the amount of returning players and the added depth in the offseason.

Here’s a breakdown of the position:

Kyle Kennard: Kennard (6-foot-5, 238 pounds) could be poised to have a breakout season after a solid 2022. The Riverwood High product played all 12 games and started nine times at defensive end. He finished the campaign with 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

Kevin Harris: A Grayson High graduate, Harris (6-4, 245) started his career at Alabama. He has 21 career games under his belt for the Jackets and is primed to make an impact on the stat sheet in 2023.

Noah Collins: Collins also is a Grayson High graduate and has played in 18 games for the Jackets. Collins (6-5, 241) made 16 stops last season, including 2.5 for a loss.

Sylvain Yondjouen: One of three players to represent Tech at the ACC Football Kickoff, Yondjouen (6-4, 248) is in his fifth season with the Jackets. A native of Belgium, Yondjouen has 52 career tackles to his credit and will be counted upon to lead the group in 2023.

D’Quan Douse: Douse will be looking to follow a strong 2022 season that saw him make 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks. From Calvary Day School, Douse (6-2, 278) has been on campus since 2019 and appeared in 31 games.

Makius Scott: A junior from Gainesville High who began his career at South Carolina, Scott (6-4, 291) started all 12 games at defensive tackle in 2022. He registered 2.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and recovered a fumble in setting the foundation for an even better 2023 season.

Zeek Biggers: The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Biggers had a solid ‘22 season by making 32 tackles. A North Carolina native, Biggers has played in 21 career games for Tech.

Josh Robinson: Robinson (6-6, 253) is another veteran at the end position. He has played in 22 games for the Jackets over two seasons.

Jason Moore: Moore (6-2, 288) played in 10 games in 2022 after redshirting in 2021. He had nine tackles and recorded two sacks.

Etinosa Reuben and Eddie Kelly: Reuben (6-3, 295) spent four seasons at Clemson before transferring to Tech in the offseason. From Kansas City, Missouri, Reuben played in only one game in 2022 after tallying 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2021. Kelly, a 6-foot-4, 278-pound transfer from South Florida, was credited with 19 stops for the Bulls last season.

The freshmen: Tech signed four freshmen to the 2023 class in Malcolm Pugh, Ezra Odinjor, Shymeik Jones and Bryston Dixon. Jones (6-5, 283), from Camden, South Carolina, and Odinjor (6-3, 233, Allatoona High) were the highest-rated prospects among that quartet.

Tech’s defensive front is led by Georgia Tech Athletics Hall of Famer Marco Coleman. Coleman spent the 2022 season at Michigan State, but was the program’s D-line coach from 2019-21.