Kaleb Edwards is a Georgia Tech freshman to watch

One Georgia Tech freshman who has made a distinct impression since enrolling early in January is safety Kaleb Edwards. While the Yellow Jackets are deep in the secondary, it won’t be a surprise to see him on the field, either on defense or special teams.
Coach Geoff Collins said Monday that Edwards, playing nickel back in addition to safety, “has done a really good job in the preseason.”
Wesley Walker, who emerged last season as a playmaker and also plays safety and nickel, has grown close to Edwards, who is Walker’s locker-room neighbor. Edwards, 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, is from Dacula High.
“We talk all the time,” Walker said. “He’s real young, but he most definitely is a smart football player. He most definitely dug into the playbook. He doesn’t really have busts (missed assignments) at all. I think that just goes to show his work ethic and his focus. He’s a good player; he’s big, he’s physical and he can move as well. He’s got a real bright future here.”