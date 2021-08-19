ajc logo
X

Kaleb Edwards is a Georgia Tech freshman to watch

August 6, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins speaks to members of the press during Georgia Tech Football Media Day at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Caption
August 6, 2021 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins speaks to members of the press during Georgia Tech Football Media Day at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, August 6, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

One Georgia Tech freshman who has made a distinct impression since enrolling early in January is safety Kaleb Edwards. While the Yellow Jackets are deep in the secondary, it won’t be a surprise to see him on the field, either on defense or special teams.

Coach Geoff Collins said Monday that Edwards, playing nickel back in addition to safety, “has done a really good job in the preseason.”

Wesley Walker, who emerged last season as a playmaker and also plays safety and nickel, has grown close to Edwards, who is Walker’s locker-room neighbor. Edwards, 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds, is from Dacula High.

“We talk all the time,” Walker said. “He’s real young, but he most definitely is a smart football player. He most definitely dug into the playbook. He doesn’t really have busts (missed assignments) at all. I think that just goes to show his work ethic and his focus. He’s a good player; he’s big, he’s physical and he can move as well. He’s got a real bright future here.”

In Other News
1
After ‘eye-opener’ in 2020, Tobias Oliver feeling better at cornerback
2
Georgia Tech feeling good about cornerback depth
3
Josh Pastner in Arizona court: Ron Bell’s actions ‘pure evil’
4
Confidently, Pejé Harris pushes for role in Georgia Tech offense
5
Demaryius Thomas shares wisdom with Georgia Tech receivers
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top