Julia Bergmann earns third All-American recognition

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Georgia Tech senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann added another distinction to her decorated Yellow Jackets career, earning second-team All-American honors Wednesday from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

It was the third consecutive season in which Bergmann has received All-American recognition, earning honorable mention as a sophomore and then first-team honors as a junior. She becomes the third Tech player to be recognized three times for All-American honors (following Monique Mead and Lynnette Moster), though the first of the three to have achieved first-team All-American status.

Bergmann also earned first-team All-ACC status for the third year in a row.

Tech finished its season (and Bergmann her career) with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Marquette. It was Tech’s third NCAA appearance in a row, an accomplishment achieved only once previously in program history.

Bergmann, who played for the Brazilian national team last summer, will pursue professional opportunities.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

