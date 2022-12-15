Julia Bergmann earns third All-American recognition

Explore Complete Tech coverage from the AJC

It was the third consecutive season in which Bergmann has received All-American recognition, earning honorable mention as a sophomore and then first-team honors as a junior. She becomes the third Tech player to be recognized three times for All-American honors (following Monique Mead and Lynnette Moster), though the first of the three to have achieved first-team All-American status.

Bergmann also earned first-team All-ACC status for the third year in a row.