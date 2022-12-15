Julia Bergmann earns third All-American recognition

Georgia Tech senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann added another distinction to her decorated Yellow Jackets career, earning second-team All-American honors Wednesday from the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
It was the third consecutive season in which Bergmann has received All-American recognition, earning honorable mention as a sophomore and then first-team honors as a junior. She becomes the third Tech player to be recognized three times for All-American honors (following Monique Mead and Lynnette Moster), though the first of the three to have achieved first-team All-American status.
Bergmann also earned first-team All-ACC status for the third year in a row.
Tech finished its season (and Bergmann her career) with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Marquette. It was Tech’s third NCAA appearance in a row, an accomplishment achieved only once previously in program history.
Bergmann, who played for the Brazilian national team last summer, will pursue professional opportunities.
