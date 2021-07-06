Juggernaut Connecticut to play Georgia Tech at McCamish

For Tech, it arguably is the most significant non-conference regular-season game since the last time Connecticut played at Tech, which was in November 2010. The Huskies visited for similar purposes, as the great Maya Moore returned to play in her hometown in her senior season. A crowd of 7,325 – a Tech women’s basketball attendance record for a home game that still stands – showed up to see Moore score 30 and the Huskies win their 81st consecutive game.

“UConn is one of the most storied programs in women’s basketball, and when I arrived at Georgia Tech, I wanted to bring in programs like UConn so we have the opportunity to compete against top teams,” Fortner said in a statement.

“We’re building a program at Georgia Tech that wants to win at the highest level, and in order to do that, you have to play the best teams in the country. We’re excited to be able to showcase this game for our fans and the city of Atlanta.”