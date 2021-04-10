Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas wants to fix his mistakes from 2020

“Coming in (for workouts), we all try to come in and have energy every day, and I try to pick him up and just run off with him,” Thomas said. “That’s all.”

This spring, Thomas is demonstrating leadership of a different sort – working on his game and improving his form, hoping to be a part of a step forward for the Yellow Jackets this fall.

“Personally, I go back and I watch film, and I see what I did wrong. And this spring, I try to correct all the small or big things I messed up on during last season, and I’m trying to work on that now so I won’t mess up on that again,” Thomas said. “We’ve just been trying to look at all the little things that caused us to lose last year, and get better at that so that we can win more this year.”

Tech’s record (3-7) and defensive numbers (14th in total defense in the ACC) would suggest that the number of little things that caused the Jackets to lose was substantial. Hence, coach Geoff Collins’ overriding focus on attention to detail this spring.

Two plays that Thomas was involved in late in the second quarter of the Jackets’ loss at N.C. State provide an illustration of where Tech was, but also could be. On a third-and-5 from the Tech 43-yard line, Thomas dropped down to the linebacker level on the right side of the defense as the Jackets showed a blitz look. He began to rotate back deeper and was still returning as quarterback Bailey Hockman took the snap.

Recognizing cornerback Tobias Oliver isolated against Wolfpack wide receiver Devin Carter in one-on-one coverage, Thomas took off at an angle to help as Hockman lofted a throw down the right sideline to Carter.

Thomas quickly made up ground, but a well-placed throw eluded the reach of both Oliver and Thomas for a 36-yard reception to the Tech 7-yard line. Arriving even a half-step sooner likely would have put Thomas in position to knock the ball away and force fourth down.

Thomas did finish the series with a superior play. In man coverage against wide receiver Thayer Thomas, Juanyeh Thomas appeared beaten as his counterpart cut to the sideline away from the Tech safety. However, reading the play and relying on effort, his long reach and technique, Thomas recovered and batted away Hockman’s pass to prevent a touchdown.

“That’s a 6-3, 220-pound free safety playing like a cornerback out there,” ACC Network analyst Mark Herzlich said on the broadcast. “Fantastic job.”

In the sequence, Thomas saved a touchdown on the second play, but being a hair late on the first positioned N.C. State to score a field goal, not inconsequential in its 23-13 win.

That seemed to happen often last season, that Thomas came just short of making plays. He had his share of plays – notably a forced fumble against Notre Dame that Zamari Walton returned 93 yards for a touchdown, the longest fumble return in school history. Thomas’ 59 tackles were third on the team, and he had one interception and two pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.

Not a bad performance, but the Jackets could have used more from a second-year starter with immense potential. Thomas brought up one technique error that he’s trying to correct, being caught flat-footed with poor body position, i.e., not being low enough to the ground.

“Once other teams see you not having good body position, then they will attack you more,” he said. “What I’m doing now is working on that so I can get out my breaks quicker. I won’t be standing flat-footed.”

As he spoke with media members Saturday, Thomas typically was enthusiastic in praise of teammates. Of new players such as safety Kaleb Edwards and linebacker Ayinde Eley, Thomas said that Edwards is “so smart” and that Eley is “in the film room every day.”

“One thing about the new group now is all of them are in the film room, and you wouldn’t even think that they’re new guys, just because they know everything now,” Thomas said. “They’re continuing to keep learning and growing, so I’m glad that we have the team to help us this year.”

The linebackers are eager to learn and have a desire to be great, Thomas said.

“With (Quez Jackson) leading them, I feel like they could be the best group in our conference this year,” he said. “And not just in the conference. Out of the whole country.”

Of defensive back Wesley Walker, “We saw a glimpse of greatness last year, but everybody’s going to really see what Wesley really is this year, though.”

If the same can be said of Thomas, Tech fans will see something to remember.