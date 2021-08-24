Juanyeh Thomas stars for defense in Georgia Tech scrimmage

As is always the case in a scrimmage, one side’s success is the other side’s shortcoming. Collins said that three of the turnovers were on drops or tipped balls as opposed to ill-advised throws. As much as creating takeaways has been a priority for the defense, limiting turnovers has been an objective for the offense. The Jackets tied for the second most turnovers in FBS last year.

“So, catch the ball, possess the ball, play good situational football,” Collins said.

One of the turnovers was linebacker Quez Jackson’s diving interception of a deflected pass. Jackson had the most tackles in the scrimmage, Collins said.

“I thought Quez Jackson played some really good football,” Collins said.

Another highlight that Collins noted was that there were four penalties called over the course of the scrimmage. Limiting penalties has been another focus of the preseason after the Jackets were flagged 8.9 times per game last season, tied for 121st in FBS.