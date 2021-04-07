Josh Pastner on his appearance in ‘One Shining Moment’

While the Yellow Jackets’ first trip to the tournament since 2010 was not long, it was documented in One Shining Moment with a shot of Pastner smiling behind his ubiquitous personal protective equipment and pointing off-camera. Watching the conclusion of the broadcast at home with his wife Kerri, Pastner thought he might appear (a friend had texted him predicting it, as the face shield became something of a symbol of the Jackets during their strong run to close the season).

“I wasn’t thinking that,” he said. “I just wanted to see Georgia Tech. All I cared about was seeing Georgia Tech.”