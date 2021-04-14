Josh Pastner offers loyalty pledge to Georgia Tech

“I plan on being at Georgia Tech as long as Georgia Tech wants me to be their coach,” Pastner told the AJC on Wednesday when asked about potential interest in the position at his alma mater.

Pastner made the comment before a report from Stadium that Arizona had hired Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd. Given his ties to Arizona as a player and assistant coach and his success in returning the Yellow Jackets to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010, Pastner was considered a possible candidate for the job, which opened when Arizona fired Sean Miller on April 7.