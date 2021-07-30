Jose Alvarado signs two-way deal with Pelicans

All Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado wanted was a chance to play in the NBA. He now has one. Alvarado agreed to a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans after not being selected in Thursday night’s NBA draft, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Alvarado’s deal offers validation of his decision to forego his extra year of college eligibility to pursue his dreams of playing in the NBA. A two-way contract is a guaranteed deal in which the player plays for both the NBA team and its G League affiliate. It was worth $450,000 this past season, and each team is permitted two two-way players, meaning there are 60 such spots available. Players with three years of NBA service are less or eligible, meaning the pool of available players is sizable.
While not the ideal of getting drafted and receiving a guaranteed or partially guaranteed NBA deal, a two-way deal is the next best outcome, as the team is investing in the player’s future with both money and one of its two-way spots. It would seem more than enough for Alvarado.
“All I want is someone to give me the opportunity, and then I’ll do the rest,” Alvarado told the AJC on Sunday.
As of early Friday, the outcome for ACC player of the year Moses Wright had not been learned after he was not selected in the two-round, 60-player draft. He was projected prior to the draft as a potential second-round pick or a high-value undrafted free agent. Wright’s agent Ronald Shade said prior to the draft that he expected Wright, like Alvarado, to also emerge from the draft with no worse than a two-way deal.
Alvarado’s signing was no surprise to those in his circle. Alvarado performed well at the G League pre-draft camp and then took part in 17 workouts with NBA teams, he said. Teams liked his unrelenting defensive pressure, effort and his development as a 3-point shooter. He was seen as a possible second-round pick or, as proved accurate, a sought-after undrafted free agent.
Regardless, it’s a remarkable step in Alvarado’s basketball journey. Tech coach Josh Pastner was the only ACC coach to offer him a scholarship. He acknowledged that, as a freshman, the idea that he would be in position to play in the NBA seemed far-fetched. And even as he tested the draft waters, his size (5-foot-11) raised questions. But he has pushed back on the doubters once again.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen, draft or not drafted,” he said Sunday. “I know something good’s going to happen on the 29th. Don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but I know something good’s going to change my life forever.”
Shade cautioned both Wright and Alvarado (he represents both) about not putting too much weight on whether they were drafted, saying that it is only the first night in their careers, not their entire careers. For Wright, who arrived at Tech even more lightly regarded than Alvarado and didn’t become a full-time starter until his junior year, going undrafted is an obstacle he seems ready to take on.
“At the end of the day, I don’t really care if my name gets called,” he said in June. “It’d be a great thing for everybody around me, to celebrate with me if my name does get called on draft night, but wherever I fall, if my name does get called or not, it’s just going to add on to my story.”