Jose Alvarado signs two-way deal with Pelicans

Alvarado’s signing was no surprise to those in his circle. Alvarado performed well at the G League pre-draft camp and then took part in 17 workouts with NBA teams, he said. Teams liked his unrelenting defensive pressure, effort and his development as a 3-point shooter. He was seen as a possible second-round pick or, as proved accurate, a sought-after undrafted free agent.

Regardless, it’s a remarkable step in Alvarado’s basketball journey. Tech coach Josh Pastner was the only ACC coach to offer him a scholarship. He acknowledged that, as a freshman, the idea that he would be in position to play in the NBA seemed far-fetched. And even as he tested the draft waters, his size (5-foot-11) raised questions. But he has pushed back on the doubters once again.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, draft or not drafted,” he said Sunday. “I know something good’s going to happen on the 29th. Don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but I know something good’s going to change my life forever.”

Shade cautioned both Wright and Alvarado (he represents both) about not putting too much weight on whether they were drafted, saying that it is only the first night in their careers, not their entire careers. For Wright, who arrived at Tech even more lightly regarded than Alvarado and didn’t become a full-time starter until his junior year, going undrafted is an obstacle he seems ready to take on.

“At the end of the day, I don’t really care if my name gets called,” he said in June. “It’d be a great thing for everybody around me, to celebrate with me if my name does get called on draft night, but wherever I fall, if my name does get called or not, it’s just going to add on to my story.”