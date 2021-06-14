Jose Alvarado earns invite to G League prospect camp

The NBA announced its list of attendees to the G League camp Monday. Alvarado, the ACC’s defensive player of the year and a second-team all-conference pick, is one of 40 invitees to the three-day camp, starting Saturday in Chicago. The NBA combine starts June 21, the day that the G League camp ends, also in Chicago.

Other invitees are similar to Alvarado in being prospects largely rated beyond the top 60 players entered in the draft. Another invitee is Florida State guard and Jonesboro High grad M.J. Walker.