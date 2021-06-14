Jose Alvarado earns invite to G League prospect camp

Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado has received an invitation to the NBA G League Elite Camp, where a strong performance could earn him a spot in the ensuing NBA draft combine.
The NBA announced its list of attendees to the G League camp Monday. Alvarado, the ACC’s defensive player of the year and a second-team all-conference pick, is one of 40 invitees to the three-day camp, starting Saturday in Chicago. The NBA combine starts June 21, the day that the G League camp ends, also in Chicago.
Other invitees are similar to Alvarado in being prospects largely rated beyond the top 60 players entered in the draft. Another invitee is Florida State guard and Jonesboro High grad M.J. Walker.
Alvarado has declared for the NBA draft but has left open the possibility of returning to Tech for his second senior year, unlike teammate Moses Wright, who is intending to stay in the draft. The camp invite, though, is an indication of the regard that NBA and G League teams have for Alvarado and the potential for him to be selected. In 2019, the last time that the camp was held, 11 participants went on to the NBA combine and five players were drafted.