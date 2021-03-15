Jose Alvarado calls for Josh Pastner in braids for tournament

Coach Josh Pastner had told his players that they could do “whatever they want to do” to his hair if they won the ACC championship. After the Jackets upset then-No. 15 Florida State Saturday night for their first conference title since 1993, Pastner said he would be a “man of his word” and live up to his deal, although he hoped that the team would wait until the tournament was over before commissioning a new look.

Speaking Sunday after his team had received the No. 9 seed in the tournament opposite No. 8 seed Loyola, Alvarado, no stranger to competing in braided hair, had other ideas.