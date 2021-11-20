Georgia Tech’s Jordan Yates expected to start vs. No. 8 Notre Dame

In the 41-30 loss to Boston College, Yates led the Yellow Jackets to three touchdowns and a field goal. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 126 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also gained 76 yards, netting out at 47 with sack yardage. For the season, Yates has completed 69 of 109 passes (63.3%) for 739 yards with six touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Notre Dame was well aware of the possibility that Yates could be the starter.