Georgia Tech-Notre Dame: TV, online, radio information

The fight for bowl eligibility ended in defeat. Now the goal for Georgia Tech becomes knocking off one or two teams in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff ranking.
That’s how the season will end for the Yellow Jackets, and their first chance for a major late-season upset comes Saturday at No. 8 Notre Dame.
The game will be Tech’s first in South Bend since 2015, when the Fighting Irish won 30-22. Notre Dame holds a 16-3 lead over Tech in games at Notre Dame Stadium.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Location: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.
Records: Georgia Tech 3-7; No. 8 Notre Dame 9-1
Television: The game will be televised by NBC. Mike Tirico will handle play-by-play, with Drew Brees as the analyst and Kathryn Tappen as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio 129 (Notre Dame broadcast)/386 (Georgia Tech broadcast0.
Online: NBCSports.com and RamblinWreck.com.
