Jordan Usher taking part in pre-draft tournament

The event typically draws players who likely won’t be drafted but who have the potential to make it to the NBA. For instance, of the 64 participants in the 2019 PIT (the event was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19), four were drafted (all in the second round), but at least 16 have reached the NBA.

The inclusion of Usher, who averaged 14.8 points, a team-high 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Yellow Jackets this season, obviously is an encouraging marker for his prospects. Aside from his versatility and energy on the floor, Usher figures to catch notice of NBA scouts in physical testing.