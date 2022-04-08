Jordan Usher taking part in pre-draft tournament

Former Georgia Tech forward Jordan Usher accepted an invitation to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a prominent pre-draft showcase event. The tournament, which made the announcement Wednesday, will be played April 13-16 in Portsmouth, Va.
The event typically draws players who likely won’t be drafted but who have the potential to make it to the NBA. For instance, of the 64 participants in the 2019 PIT (the event was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19), four were drafted (all in the second round), but at least 16 have reached the NBA.
The inclusion of Usher, who averaged 14.8 points, a team-high 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Yellow Jackets this season, obviously is an encouraging marker for his prospects. Aside from his versatility and energy on the floor, Usher figures to catch notice of NBA scouts in physical testing.
A number of other players from ACC teams, including Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson, Miami’s Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty, Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Syracuse’s Jimmy Boeheim and Louisville’s Malik Williams, also committed to play.
