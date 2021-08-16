Jordan-Swilling, Carroll expected back when classes begin

Georgia Tech running back Bruce Jordan-Swilling and defensive lineman Grey Carroll are expected to rejoin the team when the fall semester begins on Aug. 23. Neither has been practicing with the team during the preseason.
“That’s what we’re anticipating,” coach Geoff Collins said Monday, following the team’s ninth preseason practice. “I think Monday, class will start, so they’ll be back.”
By NCAA rule, teams are limited to 110 players that can take part in preseason practice before the start of class. An early-enrollee freshman, Carroll has been recovering from a physical ailment. Jordan-Swilling, going into his senior year, has had an academic obligation, according to his father Pat Swilling.
“I don’t want to put a date on it, but he’s progressing really well,” Collins said of Carroll. “Our athletics training staff is amazing and he works really, really hared to get himself back in a good spot.”
Collins also confirmed that freshman wide receiver Leo Blackburn is out for the season with a season-ending injury, known to be an ACL tear. Blackburn suffered the injury on the second day of practice, Aug. 7.
“Just knowing the mindset that he’s going to come back stronger than ever, and to see the guys rally around him has been really positive, too, from a cultural element,” Collins said.