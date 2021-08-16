Jordan-Swilling, Carroll expected back when classes begin

“That’s what we’re anticipating,” coach Geoff Collins said Monday, following the team’s ninth preseason practice. “I think Monday, class will start, so they’ll be back.”

By NCAA rule, teams are limited to 110 players that can take part in preseason practice before the start of class. An early-enrollee freshman, Carroll has been recovering from a physical ailment. Jordan-Swilling, going into his senior year, has had an academic obligation, according to his father Pat Swilling.