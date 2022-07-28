Joe Hamilton to be Georgia Tech’s new radio analyst

Bedford served as the analyst alongside Demetra (and Brandon Gaudin before him) for the past seven seasons before stepping aside to devote more time to his job and family.

On The Fan, Demetra shared that he and Hamilton went through mock broadcasts to test his capacity as an analyst.

“It became apparent that Joe still can break down with such clarity and sharpness why a play was successful, why it wasn’t, and that’s the essence of what a color commentator does,” Demetra said.

Demetra added that with his acumen and charisma, “it was very clear to us” that Hamilton was the right choice for the job. Hamilton described himself as “super excited” for the opportunity.

“It’s very seldom that you get a chance to do this,” he said. “That’s why I’m so happy about it. It’s my alma mater. I bleed gold and white, no doubt about it. My toughest challenge is going to be not sounding like a homer. You don’t want to sound like a homer all the time.”