Joe Hamilton to be Georgia Tech’s new radio analyst

College Football Hall of Fame member Joe Hamilton will become the analyst for Georgia Tech radio broadcasts for the 2022 season. (GT Athletics/DANNY KARNIK)

Georgia Tech’s new color analyst for its football radio broadcasts might be the most beloved former Yellow Jacket of all time. Joe Hamilton was announced as the replacement for Sean Bedford on Thursday morning on The Fan, Tech’s flagship radio station.

Tech coach Geoff Collins and Tech radio voice Andy Demetra showed up at the studio during “The Locker Room” show, of which Hamilton is part, to make the announcement.

“Are you ready for toe meets leather?” Demetra asked, summoning the catch phrase of legendary Tech broadcaster Al Ciraldo.

Replied Hamilton, “No doubt about it. Let’s rumble. Rumble in the jungle.”

Hamilton, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and the author of countless great moments during his Tech career, joined the radio broadcast team last year as part of the pregame show. He also has been a part of The Fan’s morning show since July of last year and previously shared a show with “Home Team” Brandon Leak.

Bedford served as the analyst alongside Demetra (and Brandon Gaudin before him) for the past seven seasons before stepping aside to devote more time to his job and family.

On The Fan, Demetra shared that he and Hamilton went through mock broadcasts to test his capacity as an analyst.

“It became apparent that Joe still can break down with such clarity and sharpness why a play was successful, why it wasn’t, and that’s the essence of what a color commentator does,” Demetra said.

Demetra added that with his acumen and charisma, “it was very clear to us” that Hamilton was the right choice for the job. Hamilton described himself as “super excited” for the opportunity.

“It’s very seldom that you get a chance to do this,” he said. “That’s why I’m so happy about it. It’s my alma mater. I bleed gold and white, no doubt about it. My toughest challenge is going to be not sounding like a homer. You don’t want to sound like a homer all the time.”

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

How Braves infield guru Ron Washington approaches teaching
