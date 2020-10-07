Joe Hamilton, Stewart Cink named to Georgia sports hall

Among many other honors, Hamilton was runner-up for the 1999 Heisman Trophy, his senior season. It remains the highest finish for any Yellow Jackets player. He won the Davey O’Brien Award the same year as the nation’s top quarterback and was voted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014. Hamilton recently began work as a show host at 680 the Fan.

At Tech, Cink was a three-time All-American and won two national player of the year awards as a senior, graduating in 1995. A Duluth resident, Cink has won seven PGA Tour events, including the British Open in 2009. He also won the Payne Stewart Award in 2017 for his character, charitable efforts and sportsmanship and the NCAA’s Silver Anniversary Award earlier this year.