Jerry Howard to leave Georgia Tech as grad transfer

Howard enrolled in 2017 to play B-back for former coach Paul Johnson. He ran for 175 yards as a freshman and pounded out 564 yards with five rushing touchdowns as a sophomore in 2018, when he started seven games. As a junior, he was a backup to Jordan Mason and totaled 102 rushing yards with one start, appearing in all 12 games. He distinguished himself on special teams, blocking two punts. Before the season, coach Geoff Collins awarded him a single-digit jersey (No. 5), symbolic of his leadership and commitment to the team.

He moved to linebacker in the spring of 2020 and continued his strong special-teams play. Midway through the season, he moved back to running back. He finished the season with three carries for 17 yards and also four tackles. Over his four seasons, he appeared in 44 games (two shy of the maximum), including the past 41 in a row, which was the team’s longest active streak at season’s end. In Collins’ two seasons, Howard was named a game captain on four occasions.