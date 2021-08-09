Jeff Sims says game speed is changing in second season

As he enters the season as the expected starter for the second year in a row, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims said that he can feel a difference from his freshman season when he gets on the field.
“I definitely feel the speed of it slowing down,” Sims said Monday following the Yellow Jackets’ third practice of the preseason. “It’s really just processing it faster than slowing it down. But I definitely feel more comfortable out there.”
Sims’ comments followed remarks he made at the ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte, N.C., in July, when he spoke of his growing confidence and his ability to manipulate defenses when players competed in seven-on-seven workouts. Coach Geoff Collins has remarked a number of times how much time Sims had spent watching game video to help deepen his understanding of the Tech offense. In 10 starts last season, Sims completed 54.9% of his passes and averaged 188.1 passing yards per game with 13 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.
Jeff Sims 2020 stats
“I definitely approach the game in a different way,” Sims said Monday. “I feel like it’s a great thing for me, just taking it one day at a time and getting better each day, stacking days. Just going out there knowing that I’ve just got to go through my reads and just slow the game down in my head and stay calm.”
In practice, Sims said that he is trying to perfect the offense as a whole rather than work solely on his own development.
“And whenever we don’t execute it, it kind of drives me nuts,” he said. “Just looking at it as more of an offensive thing and making sure that we’re the best we can be.”