Jeff Sims says game speed is changing in second season

“I definitely feel the speed of it slowing down,” Sims said Monday following the Yellow Jackets’ third practice of the preseason. “It’s really just processing it faster than slowing it down. But I definitely feel more comfortable out there.”

Sims’ comments followed remarks he made at the ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte, N.C., in July, when he spoke of his growing confidence and his ability to manipulate defenses when players competed in seven-on-seven workouts. Coach Geoff Collins has remarked a number of times how much time Sims had spent watching game video to help deepen his understanding of the Tech offense. In 10 starts last season, Sims completed 54.9% of his passes and averaged 188.1 passing yards per game with 13 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.