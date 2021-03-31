Jeff Sims makes an impression at start of spring practice

Sims was joined Tuesday by two newcomers to the position group, sophomore Demetrius Knight and early-enrollee freshman Chayden Peery. Knight previously played linebacker, but has returned to quarterback, the position he played at Strong Rock Christian School.

Said Collins of Knight: “I thought he did a really nice job (Tuesday) as well. I was really impressed with the poise that he showed, understanding where to go with the ball, understanding the cadences and all the rhythms that we have to move the offense.”

Collins on Peery: “Tremendously talented arm, and he will continue to progress and get better.”

The quarterback group now includes Sims, Knight, Peery and Jordan Yates.

“They really have a good bond,” Collins said. “They compete, but then they also pull for the other guy. And there were some throws that were made out here (Tuesday) that were really nice, and you look over, and the other guys that were watching were just as enthusiastic, as excited about their teammates.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia Tech athletics today.