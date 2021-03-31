Jeff Sims makes an impression at start of spring practice

It was just the first day of spring practice, but Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins nevertheless liked what he saw from quarterback Jeff Sims in Tuesday’s practice.
While players were not in pads, Sims earned Collins’ approval in running the Yellow Jackets offense.
“All of the things that a true freshman quarterback (Sims) had to do last year, just his comfort level and his confidence in being able to direct the offense – to move it, knowing where to go with the football, knowing where to go with the run game – just tremendous improvements in that area as well,” Collins said.
As a freshman who started every game last season, Sims had highs and lows, showing a playmaking flair with both his arm and feet (13 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns, 25 runs of 10-plus yards) but also throwing 13 interceptions in 257 attempts. Sims has shown a commitment to improving with the aid of offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, according to Collins.
“One of my favorite things about Jeff is he’s so humble,” Collins said. “(He) has a tremendous amount of desire to get better in every single phase, and he goes through game after game with coach Patenaude.”
Sims was joined Tuesday by two newcomers to the position group, sophomore Demetrius Knight and early-enrollee freshman Chayden Peery. Knight previously played linebacker, but has returned to quarterback, the position he played at Strong Rock Christian School.
Said Collins of Knight: “I thought he did a really nice job (Tuesday) as well. I was really impressed with the poise that he showed, understanding where to go with the ball, understanding the cadences and all the rhythms that we have to move the offense.”
Collins on Peery: “Tremendously talented arm, and he will continue to progress and get better.”
The quarterback group now includes Sims, Knight, Peery and Jordan Yates.
“They really have a good bond,” Collins said. “They compete, but then they also pull for the other guy. And there were some throws that were made out here (Tuesday) that were really nice, and you look over, and the other guys that were watching were just as enthusiastic, as excited about their teammates.”
Credit: Danny Karnik