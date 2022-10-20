Jeff Sims expected to start for Georgia Tech on Thursday night

Sims’ status has been in question after he sustained a leg injury in overtime of Tech’s win over Duke on Oct. 8. On Monday, while saying that “there’s nothing to say; we don’t think he would (play Thursday),” interim coach Brent Key also called Sims “day to day” and said that his availability would be determined Thursday.

Sims’ availability is critical for the Jackets against Virginia. Sims has been Tech’s starter since the start of the 2020 season. He has missed only two snaps this season – the two that he missed after leaving the first overtime possession of the Duke game, when he was replaced by Zach Gibson.