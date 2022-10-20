Jeff Sims expected to start for Georgia Tech on Thursday night

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is expected to start for the Yellow Jackets in their Thursday night home matchup against Virginia, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Sims’ status has been in question after he sustained a leg injury in overtime of Tech’s win over Duke on Oct. 8. On Monday, while saying that “there’s nothing to say; we don’t think he would (play Thursday),” interim coach Brent Key also called Sims “day to day” and said that his availability would be determined Thursday.
Sims’ availability is critical for the Jackets against Virginia. Sims has been Tech’s starter since the start of the 2020 season. He has missed only two snaps this season – the two that he missed after leaving the first overtime possession of the Duke game, when he was replaced by Zach Gibson.
Sims’ play in the past two games in particular has been a spark for the Jackets, who have won both with Key at the helm. After the Duke game, in which he completed 23 of 34 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and ran for a team-high 95 yards, Key praised Sims for the way that he “put the team on his back.”
