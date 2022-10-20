Exclusive
Despite odds, small-town Georgia hospital provides comprehensive mental health care for kids
ajc logo
X

Jeff Sims expected to start for Georgia Tech on Thursday night

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims is expected to start for the Yellow Jackets in their Thursday night home matchup against Virginia, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Sims’ status has been in question after he sustained a leg injury in overtime of Tech’s win over Duke on Oct. 8. On Monday, while saying that “there’s nothing to say; we don’t think he would (play Thursday),” interim coach Brent Key also called Sims “day to day” and said that his availability would be determined Thursday.

ExploreGeorgia Tech-Virginia: TV, online, radio information

Sims’ availability is critical for the Jackets against Virginia. Sims has been Tech’s starter since the start of the 2020 season. He has missed only two snaps this season – the two that he missed after leaving the first overtime possession of the Duke game, when he was replaced by Zach Gibson.

Sims’ play in the past two games in particular has been a spark for the Jackets, who have won both with Key at the helm. After the Duke game, in which he completed 23 of 34 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and ran for a team-high 95 yards, Key praised Sims for the way that he “put the team on his back.”

ExploreWeek 8 college football schedule: How to watch all 54 FBS games

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Weekend Predictions: Falcons finally fail to cover the spread2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson among four Braves as Gold Glove finalists
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jabari Smith makes NBA debut against his hometown Hawks
2h ago

Credit: Johnny Crawford

On the road again: High school coaches discuss long travel
6h ago

Credit: Johnny Crawford

On the road again: High school coaches discuss long travel
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Excitement returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium with Georgia Tech-Virginia matchup
6h ago
5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Virginia
6h ago
Georgia Tech-Virginia: TV, online, radio information
6h ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top