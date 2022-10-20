Georgia Tech-Virginia: TV, online, radio information

Fresh off a bye week, but working on a short week, Georgia Tech plays one of its popular night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday.
Virginia comes to town struggling under first-year coach Tony Elliott. This game gives the Yellow Jackets a golden opportunity to continue the turnaround that started when Brent Key became interim coach after Geoff Collins left the building.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Thursday, Oct. 20
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta
Records: Georgia Tech 3-3 (2-1 ACC), Virginia 2-4 (0-3)
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Matt Barrie will handle play-by-play, with Louis Riddick as the analyst and Harry Lyles as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, with no sideline reporter for the game.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 138 or 193/SiriusXM app 955.
Online: RamblinWreck.com
