Georgia Tech-Virginia: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Fresh off a bye week, but working on a short week, Georgia Tech plays one of its popular night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday.

Virginia comes to town struggling under first-year coach Tony Elliott. This game gives the Yellow Jackets a golden opportunity to continue the turnaround that started when Brent Key became interim coach after Geoff Collins left the building.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 3-3 (2-1 ACC), Virginia 2-4 (0-3)

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Matt Barrie will handle play-by-play, with Louis Riddick as the analyst and Harry Lyles as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, with no sideline reporter for the game.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM 138 or 193/SiriusXM app 955.

Online: RamblinWreck.com

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams.

