Jeff Sims’ effective play highlights Georgia Tech scrimmage

“Proud of the way (the offense) worked together, and now we’ve just got to continue to go and build all the way until the first game and beyond,” Collins said.

Wide receiver Malachi Carter was the recipient of perhaps Sims’ best throw of the morning, bringing in a downfield pass up against the sideline against tight coverage from cornerback Zamari Walton.

“I’m really proud of Malachi, his development, who he is right now as a player in this program and as a leader in this program,” Collins said.

Combined Shape Caption Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) signs an autograph for Conner Rudolph. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Combined Shape Caption Georgia Tech's quarterback Jeff Sims (10) signs an autograph for Conner Rudolph. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The offensive line continues to be juggled as line coach Brent Key has tried different combinations since the start of camp Aug. 5. Collins said that “another really physical, competitive week of camp” is scheduled for this coming week after which lineups may get settled. As a two-year returning starter, offensive tackle Jordan Williams likely has a spot.

Collins also said that nickel corner and the four starting spots on the defensive line also have been competitive, although defensive end Keion White likely has one spot secure. On Friday, defensive tackles coach David Turner said that tackles D’Quan Douse and Makius Scott have been the most consistent performers at that position. Other competitors at tackle include Zeek Biggers, T.K. Chimedza, Akelo Stone and transfer Daniel Carson.

“It’s trying to get everybody else up to their level right now,” Turner said of Douse and Scott. “By no means have we arrived.”

Speaking of the defense, Collins did not identify any standouts from Saturday’s scrimmage as he did in praising Sims, but called it a collective effort, saying that on-field communication within the secondary and with the linebackers – a problem last season – was effective.

“The thing that I noticed just standing where I am on the field (behind the offense), the communication was the level that it was supposed to be,” Collins said. “The eyes were in the right place, they were communicating at a high level – all the checks with the motions and the shifts.”

The practice left plenty of work to be done. While Sims led successful red-zone possessions, the play by both the offense and defense in two-minute drills was sloppy. In one-on-one pass-rush drills near the start of practice, the defensive line largely got the better of the offensive line, which either is a promising result for the defense or a worrisome one for the offense or both.

“We’ve just got to continue to go and build all the way until the first game and beyond,” Collins said.

On Saturday afternoon, the team was to participate at the annual fan day, the first at Tech since 2019 because of the pandemic. Collins opened his post-practice remarks by offering his thanks to fans and family members in attendance.

“Jeff Sims, Jordan Williams, a bunch of young guys that have played a lot of football for us have not gotten to experience a fan day, this kind of atmosphere with fans and families being here,” he said. “This is really cool.”