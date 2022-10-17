Jeff Sims ‘day to day’ ahead of Georgia Tech-Virginia game

Not having Sims would obviously be a significant loss for Tech. Against Duke, he led the team in rushing with 95 yards. He also completed 23 of 34 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Gibson, a transfer from Akron, has handled only two snaps for Tech this season – the two he played in overtime in place of Sims. After the Duke game, Key said the way that Sims “put the team on his back” elevated the play of his teammates around him.

Key was more certain about the availability of wide receiver Malachi Carter, who missed the Duke game. It was the first game Carter had missed after appearing in the first 52 games of his career. In five games this season, four of which he started, Carter has nine catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.