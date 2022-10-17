Jeff Sims ‘day to day’ ahead of Georgia Tech-Virginia game

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims’ availability for the Yellow Jackets’ Thursday night home game against Virginia was unclear Monday. Sims was knocked out of Tech’s Oct. 8 overtime win over Duke with what appeared to be a right leg injury. After leaving in the middle of the first possession of overtime, he was replaced by backup Zach Gibson and did not return.
After the Jackets’ open date this past week, this will be their first game since the win over Duke. Interim coach Brent Key called Sims “day to day” and said his availability would be determined on game day.
“We’ll make the decision on Thursday on him and how he plays,” Key said Monday. “But there’s nothing to say we don’t think he would, but we’ll just make the decision Thursday.”
Not having Sims would obviously be a significant loss for Tech. Against Duke, he led the team in rushing with 95 yards. He also completed 23 of 34 passes for 227 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Gibson, a transfer from Akron, has handled only two snaps for Tech this season – the two he played in overtime in place of Sims. After the Duke game, Key said the way that Sims “put the team on his back” elevated the play of his teammates around him.
Key was more certain about the availability of wide receiver Malachi Carter, who missed the Duke game. It was the first game Carter had missed after appearing in the first 52 games of his career. In five games this season, four of which he started, Carter has nine catches for 158 yards and a touchdown.
“It’s day to day, expect him to be out there (playing),” Key said. Barring a natural disaster, Key joked, “I expect (Carter) to be out there. Excited to get him back.”
Key also said guard Joe Fusile, who started the first five games of the season at right guard but missed the Duke game due to a family matter, has returned.
“Golly, it is so good to have him back,” Key said. “Just to be able to have his teammates around him now and let Joe be Joe and let him have that release of getting around his teammates in the locker room and on the field.”
