J.B. Hall promoted to Georgia Tech assistant football coach

Hall, who was a special-teams analyst, fills the coaching slot vacated when Mike Daniels resigned as running backs coach Oct. 14. Tech (3-5, 2-3 ACC) will play at Virginia Tech (2-6, 1-4) on Saturday. Donald Hill-Eley earlier assumed the role of running backs coach.

Key said that adding Hall will free Jason Semore to better split his time as special-teams coordinator and linebackers coach. Semore was appointed as special-teams coordinator when Key was named interim coach following the dismissal of Geoff Collins on Sept. 26.