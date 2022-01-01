Jason Semore hired from Valdosta State to coach Georgia Tech linebackers

Semore will coach linebackers, which previously was the responsibility of defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker. According to the news release announcing the hire, Semore’s hire will enable Thacker “to focus entirely on developing and implementing the Jackets’ defensive game plan and leading Tech’s revamped defensive staff.”

“My wife, Jessy, and I could not be more excited about returning to The Flats. We love everything about Georgia Tech and the city of Atlanta,” Semore said in a statement. “We are very appreciative of coach Collins for the opportunity and are excited to be a part of his vision and plan for the future success of Georgia Tech football.”