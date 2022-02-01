Jared Ivey leaving Georgia Tech for Mississippi

Among the 11 transfers, Ivey was behind only All-American running back Jahmyr Gibbs in his on-field contributions to the team this past season as a highly utilized lineman for coach Geoff Collins.

After playing in nine of 10 games as a freshman in 2020, including starts in the final two games of the season, Ivey became a key piece of the defense in his second season. Ivey started 11 games at defensive end and was second on the defensive line in tackles with 32. His six tackles for loss were third on the team and first among linemen, just ahead of end Jordan Domineck with 5.5. Ivey’s 475 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, were most among Jackets defensive ends.