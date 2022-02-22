Georgia Tech falls to Syracuse in overtime

Syracuse 74, Georgia Tech 73

For the game, Tech made 39.4% of its shots (26-for-66), near its season rate (44.1%). Syracuse made 32.9%, well below its season average of 45.7%, fifth in the ACC.

Tech center Rodney Howard continued his run of productive play, scoring a career-high 19 on 7-for-12 shooting. Howard hit double figures in scoring for the fourth consecutive game after scoring 10 or more three times in his first 18 games this season, all of them against mid-major competition. He also gathered 10 rebounds for his second double-double in three games and the third of his career. He fouled out with 3:08 to play in overtime.

Backup guard Deivon Smith did not play Monday, held out of the game due to a concussion suffered in the Jackets’ win at Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner called on freshman guard Jalon Moore, who played a career-high 15 minutes in just his sixth ACC game of the season. Moore, often stationed at the free-throw line in the middle of the Syracuse 2-3 zone, scored four points and grabbed four rebounds.

After both teams exchanged spurts at the game’s start, neither team led by more than five from midway through the first half until Syracuse took advantage of a defensive stop and a turnover by forward Jordan Usher to go up 59-53 with 5:23 left.

But, coming out of a 30-second timeout, Tech guard Deebo Coleman delivered back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it back up at 59, setting the stage for the game to be decided in the final four minutes before the game was extended to overtime.

The game was tied at 63 going into the final minute of regulation. Tech gave up the ball with 15.6 seconds left on a shot-clock violation, its 13th turnover of the game. Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim missed on a drive from the wing in the final seconds, challenged ably by center Howard, sending the game to overtime.

Tech was playing its second road game in three days and now will return to play Virginia Tech at home on Wednesday, a tough stretch of three games in five days. Monday’s game had originally been scheduled to be played Dec. 29 but was moved because Tech was in the midst of a COVID-19 pause.