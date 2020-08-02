James Banks signs to play in Israel

Banks, who earned ACC all-defensive team honors as a junior and senior for the Yellow Jackets, signed with Hapoel Be’er Sheva, the first-division team announced Saturday. The team finished ninth in the 12-team league this past season.

Banks played two seasons for the Jackets after transferring from Texas, averaging 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 46 games. In both seasons, he finished in the top-25 nationally in blocks per game and led the ACC as a junior.