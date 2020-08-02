Breaking News

James Banks signs to play in Israel

Georgia Tech center James Banks addresses the McCamish Pavilion crowd on the team's senior night March 5, 2020. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)
Georgia Tech | 28 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Georgia Tech center James Banks has signed with a team in Israel’s basketball league.

Banks, who earned ACC all-defensive team honors as a junior and senior for the Yellow Jackets, signed with Hapoel Be’er Sheva, the first-division team announced Saturday. The team finished ninth in the 12-team league this past season.

Banks played two seasons for the Jackets after transferring from Texas, averaging 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 46 games. In both seasons, he finished in the top-25 nationally in blocks per game and led the ACC as a junior.

