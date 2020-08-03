James Banks shares details about decision to sign in Israel

“It was just a great overall situation for me, with the need on that team for a big like me, the opportunity to play in the Winner League, which is one of the biggest leagues over there in Europe,” Banks told the AJC on Monday after his decision was made public Saturday.

The Winner League is the top league in Israel. Hapoel Be’er Sheva was promoted into it after the 2017-18 season. The team has finished in the bottom half of the 12-team league in each of the past two seasons. Banks signed a one-year contract with the club.