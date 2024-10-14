Georgia Tech

Two Georgia Tech football players get ACC honors after North Carolina win

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) outruns North Carolina defensive back Alijah Huzzie (28) to score the winning touchdown on a long run in the closing seconds of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Jamal Haynes, who scored Georgia Tech’s game-winning touchdown against North Carolina, and Keylan Rutledge, who played a role in that score, were named Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back and Offensive Lineman of the Week, according to a release on Monday.

Haynes, who previously was named an ACC player of the week after Tech’s win over Florida State in Ireland, rushed for a career-high 170 yards against the Tar Heels, including a 4-yard touchdown run and the riveting 68-yard touchdown run in the last minute of the game.

Haynes is fifth in the conference with 536 rushing yards this season.

Rutledge’s block during the game-winning play contributed to his conference honor this week.

Additionally, the Yellow Jackets did not allow a sack against North Carolina

According to the release from Georgia Tech, “Rutledge has not surrendered a sack and allowed just two quarterback hurries in 206 pass plays according to Pro Football Focus, good for a 99.2% efficiency pass-blocking efficiency rating.”

