Jamal Haynes, who scored Georgia Tech’s game-winning touchdown against North Carolina, and Keylan Rutledge, who played a role in that score, were named Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back and Offensive Lineman of the Week, according to a release on Monday.
Haynes, who previously was named an ACC player of the week after Tech’s win over Florida State in Ireland, rushed for a career-high 170 yards against the Tar Heels, including a 4-yard touchdown run and the riveting 68-yard touchdown run in the last minute of the game.
Haynes is fifth in the conference with 536 rushing yards this season.
Rutledge’s block during the game-winning play contributed to his conference honor this week.
Additionally, the Yellow Jackets did not allow a sack against North Carolina
According to the release from Georgia Tech, “Rutledge has not surrendered a sack and allowed just two quarterback hurries in 206 pass plays according to Pro Football Focus, good for a 99.2% efficiency pass-blocking efficiency rating.”
