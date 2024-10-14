Jamal Haynes, who scored Georgia Tech’s game-winning touchdown against North Carolina, and Keylan Rutledge, who played a role in that score, were named Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back and Offensive Lineman of the Week, according to a release on Monday.

Haynes, who previously was named an ACC player of the week after Tech’s win over Florida State in Ireland, rushed for a career-high 170 yards against the Tar Heels, including a 4-yard touchdown run and the riveting 68-yard touchdown run in the last minute of the game.

Haynes is fifth in the conference with 536 rushing yards this season.